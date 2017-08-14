Lafollette PD arrests 12 in three raids

Three separate drug raids in Lafollette last week resulted in the arrests of 12 people in all on various charges.

Thursday, LaFollette officers raided an alleged meth-making operation inside a home on West Avenue and took three people, identified as 44-year old Melinda Bunch, 42-year old Kerry Edward Carson, and 39-year old Chad Vann Robbins, were each charged with initiating the manufacture of meth.

Friday, officers also served warrants at homes on Demory Road and West Forrest, making nine more arrests.

Investigators say that over the two-day drug sweep, they discovered 28 grams of crystal meth, oxycodone, suboxone, marijuana, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia at the houses.

The following people were taken into custody:

Caleb Bolton…Drug paraphernalia

Wayne E. Byrd…Capias Bench Warrant/ Drug paraphernalia

Angela D. Compton…Violation of Probation/ Drug paraphernalia

Joanne M. Davis…Poss. Sch. II for resale/Poss. Sch. II/Poss. Sch. III/Poss. Sch. VI/ Felony Drug paraphernalia

Maggie D. Kennedy…Drug paraphernalia/Possession schedule II

Gary Leach…Poss. Sch. II for resale/Poss. Sch. II/Poss. Sch. III/Poss. Sch. VI/ Felony Drug paraphernalia

Nathan James McBride…Felony Poss. Drug paraphernalia/Possession schedule II

Everett L. Smith…Drug paraphernalia

Melba J. Wilson…Outstanding warrants/Drug paraphernalia.