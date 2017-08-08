Home / Featured / Kingston officer struck, suspect in custody

Kingston officer struck, suspect in custody

Kingston Police Department Sgt. Jerry Singleton is recovering at UT Medical Center today after Roane County authorities say a truck towing a car hauler ran him over Sunday night and then fled the scene.

Singleton pulled the pick-up truck over on Highway 58 near the Southwest Point Golf Course a little before 11 p.m after authorities had received calls about a pickup driving erratically.

However, as Sgt. Singleton reached the driver’s side window, the driver–identified as 32-year-old Henry Nicholas Brown–sped off, causing the car hauler to strike the officer. Singleton suffered serious leg injries and was scheduled to undergo surgery sometime Tuesday.

Immediately, law enforcement began searching for the suspects and their vehicle and located the truck behind a barn on Borken Arrow Point and officers soon learned that the suspect might be at a home on Evans Road. Kingston Police officers and Roane County deputies went to the home and asked a man later identified as Anthony Moore if Brown was there. Moore said that if his Moore–his cousin–was at the house, he had gotten in without permission and refused officers’ requests to search the home, saying that he was not the homeowner. The homeowner was brought to the door and gave consent to search the house.

Brown was found hiding in a closet in a back bedroom and taken into custody without further incident. Moore, who admitted to having been in the truck when Singleton was struck, was taken into custody for questioning.

Brown was driving on a revoked license and had three warrants for his arrrest at the time of Sunday’s incident. He also picked up two charges of evading arrest and one count each of resisting arrest; assault on a law enforcement officer; and aggravated assault as well as for driving on a revoked license.

At last check, he remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.

