Kingston officer hurt in hit & run; suspect captured

A sergeant with the Kingston Police Department was injured after a hit and run incident late Sunday.

Sergeant Jerry Singleton was conducting a traffic stop on a truck pulling a car hauler at around 11 pm Sunday when the driver drove way from the scene, causing the car hauler to run over Singleton.

Singleton is awaiting surgery at UT Medical Center for knee injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was apprehended several hours later. As we get more information, including the name of the suspect, we will pass it along to you.