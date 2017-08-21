Juanita Irwin Crosby went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 20, 2017 and is resting peacefully after struggling with acute dementia over the last eight years. Her family showered her daily with loving care, many prayers and much love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Crosby; granddaughter, Lisa Duncan Hunley; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Crosby; sons-in-law, Walter C. George and Robert Tavenner and grandson-in-law, Timothy Hunley.

The scripture befitting Juanita is II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, shall give me at that day-and not me only but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Juanita was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Andersonville and a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 369. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with honors. Born October 17, 1919, she was the only child of James Polk and Elizabeth Heatherly Irwin. She was a direct descendant of Frances “Pioneer Frank” Irwin who was a resident of the State of Tennessee before 1800 and was also a direct descendant pf Robert Irwin who settled in Tennessee prior to state-hood, June 1, 1796. Juanita was very active in the Daughters of the American and First Families of Tennessee and contributed to a number of books on genealogy as she was an avid dedicated historian, researching ancestries and family tree.

Juanita is survived by daughter, Elizabeth George Tavenner of Clinton; son, Samuel Irwin Crosby and Tammy Atkins of Knoxville; daughter, Judy Crosby Duncan and husband Jerry of Kingston. Her grandchildren, Tim George and wife Sonya of Andersonville; Sam George of Clinton and Jim George of Louisville, KY; Marty Duncan and wife Vickie of Knoxville; Neil Crosby and wife Elizabeth of Rockford; Kevin Crosby and wife Sonya of Clinton; Dawn Crosby George and husband Steven of Knoxville. Great grandchildren, Justin Hill, Jacob Duncan and wife Callie; Jordan Duncan Soderholm and husband Steve; Kendall Crosby Weichold, Taylor Crosby, Abby and Reagan Crosby; Emily and Will Crosby; Riley and Zach George; Christopher, JoLeeAnn, Bobby and Jayna George. Great-great grandchildren, Jacob and Thomas and Elijah and Garrett.

Juanita’s graveside service will be held at the Andersonville Cemetery on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Andersonville 3949 Andersonville Hwy Andersonville, TN 37705

