Job Fair in Clinton August 9th

There will be a Community Job Fair on Wednesday August 9th from 10 am to 3 pm at the H&R Block office at 118 Tanner Place in Clinton, across from the Wal-Mart.
Participating companies include:
AT&T-Prime Communications
Cracker Barrel
Domino’s Pizza
Express Employment Professionals
Food City
Hardee’s
H&R Block
Norris Healthcare
Temp Systems, Inc.
So, if you are looking for a job or looking to switch jobs, dress to impress, bring your resumes and head out to the Job Fair Wednesday from 10 to 3.
Call 865-457-0956 for more information.