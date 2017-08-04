Home / Community Bulletin Board / Job Fair in Clinton August 9th

Job Fair in Clinton August 9th

There will be a Community Job Fair on Wednesday August 9th from 10 am to 3 pm at the H&R Block office at 118 Tanner Place in Clinton, across from the Wal-Mart.

Participating companies include:

AT&T-Prime Communications

Cracker Barrel

Domino’s Pizza

Express Employment Professionals

Food City

Hardee’s

H&R Block

Norris Healthcare

Temp Systems, Inc.

So, if you are looking for a job or looking to switch jobs, dress to impress, bring your resumes and head out to the Job Fair Wednesday from 10 to 3.

Call 865-457-0956 for more information.

