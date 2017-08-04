Jeffery Wayne McKamey, age 56, of Caryville passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:20 a.m. Preceded in death by parents, Lewis & Wanda June McKamey
Survivors
Wife: Krisa Ann McKamey
Son: Derek McKamey
Daughter: Amanda Williamson & husband Adam
Brothers: Tim McKamey
Johnny McKamey
Andy McKamey
Sisters: Audrey Carroll
Mildred Robinson
Myra Joann Carroll
Maria Coulter
Favorite dog: Fred
A Host of nieces and nephews
Services 3 PM Sunday Cross-Smith Chapel
Brother Jim Heatherly officiating
Interment Powell Valley Cemetery
Family will receive friends 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home