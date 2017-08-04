Home / Obituaries / Jeffery Wayne McKamey, age 56, of Caryville

Jeffery Wayne McKamey, age 56, of Caryville

Jeffery Wayne McKamey, age 56, of Caryville passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:20 a.m. Preceded in death by parents, Lewis & Wanda June McKamey

Survivors

Wife: Krisa Ann McKamey

Son: Derek McKamey

Daughter: Amanda Williamson & husband Adam

Brothers: Tim McKamey

Johnny McKamey

Andy McKamey

Sisters: Audrey Carroll

Mildred Robinson

Myra Joann Carroll

Maria Coulter

Favorite dog: Fred

A Host of nieces and nephews

Services 3 PM Sunday Cross-Smith Chapel

Brother Jim Heatherly officiating

Interment Powell Valley Cemetery

Family will receive friends 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

