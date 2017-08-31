“Jazz on the Hill” concert series continues Saturday

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting its third “Jazz on the Hill” concert series on Saturday, September 2, 2017. The group performing will be Jazzy Lynn’s Band. The event is open to the public, bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs, etc. Performance times will be 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free event but vendors will be available for food and drink purchases. The event will be held outside of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center, 101 School Street, Clinton, TN.

In case of rain, the event will be held inside the gymnasium.