Home / Obituaries / James (Jim) L. Disney, Sr.

James (Jim) L. Disney, Sr.

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

James (Jim) L. Disney, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Clinton, TN on August 25, 2017.

He was surrounded by his family members. Jim was born on November 16th, 1932, the only child of Esther and JC “Donk” Disney of Caryville, TN. He was a graduate of the Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater, TN and Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN. He was an Army Veteran and spent two years in Germany during the Korean War Conflict.  In 1957, Jim began a long career with the Union Carbide Corporation, Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge, TN. He worked at Y-12 for 32 years until retirement in 1989 from the Health Physics Division. He was very active in the Optimist Club in Clinton and spent countless hours coaching in the Little League Athletics Programs. In later years, he enjoyed training golden retrievers, border collies and fishing.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Chris Arnold of Knoxville; granddaughter, Robin Arnold of Knoxville; son Jim Disney, Jr. and his wife Susan Kuhling Disney of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pmFriday, September 1, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral with a celebration of life service to follow with Rev. Steve Evans officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert Bayliss, Jr. of Clinton

Robert Bayliss, Jr., age of Clinton passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017.  Robert was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved