It’s Football Time! Mavericks pull away late

The Anderson County Mavericks got their 2017 football season off on the right foot with a come-from-behind road win at Carter on Thursday night.

Trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Maverick defense clamped down and the offense churned out 30 unanswered points after intermission for a 55-27 win over the Hornets.

The AC defense forced two safeties in the game, but the star of the night for the Mavs was quarterback Stanton Martin, who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns while adding 204 yards and two scores on the ground, for a total of 451 scrimmage yards as AC beat the team that has ended each of their past two seasons.

Elsewhere, Alcoa knocked off Grace Christian 30-14; Central went to Bristol and toppled Tennessee High 33-19; and Sunbright waylaid Sale Creek 34-7.

Tonight (Friday August 18th), Fox & Farley Friday Night Football brings you live play by play coverage of the “Rise of the Dragons,” as Clinton kicks off the Randy McKamey era at home against the Scott Highlanders. Tune in for the Eye Center Pregame Show immediately following Trading Time Primetime, which will take you all the way up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Highlanders.

Also tonight, Oak Ridge opens up at home against Hardin Valley, while Campbell County plays host to Cherokee, Oliver Springs hosts Bledsoe County and Jellico travels to Williamsburg, KY.