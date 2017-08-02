Home / Featured / Isbel seeks chairmanship

Isbel seeks chairmanship

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

Tim Isbel has informed his fellow commissioners that he would like to serve as the next chairman of the Anderson County Commission after serving the last two years as Vice Chair and Chairman of the Operations Committee. Isbel also currently serves as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee.

Steve Emert has served as Commission Chair the last two years. Isbel represents District 4 on the Commission.

Here is Isbel’s memo to fellow commissioners and the media:

“First of all I would like to say it has been a pleasure to serve as Vice Chair to Chairman Emert, I think he has done a stellar job, and I would like to Thank him for his Great Leadership. Also I would humbly ask that you would support me for the position of Chairman of commission, I feel the last two years as Vice Chair and Chairman of operations committee and vice chair of Finance committee has prepared me for the task. Thank You! For the consideration.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tigers from now-defunct circus retire to Roane

16 tigers who were once part of the Ringling Brothers Circus have retired to Tiger …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved