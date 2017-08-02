Isbel seeks chairmanship

Tim Isbel has informed his fellow commissioners that he would like to serve as the next chairman of the Anderson County Commission after serving the last two years as Vice Chair and Chairman of the Operations Committee. Isbel also currently serves as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee.

Steve Emert has served as Commission Chair the last two years. Isbel represents District 4 on the Commission.

Here is Isbel’s memo to fellow commissioners and the media:

“First of all I would like to say it has been a pleasure to serve as Vice Chair to Chairman Emert, I think he has done a stellar job, and I would like to Thank him for his Great Leadership. Also I would humbly ask that you would support me for the position of Chairman of commission, I feel the last two years as Vice Chair and Chairman of operations committee and vice chair of Finance committee has prepared me for the task. Thank You! For the consideration.”