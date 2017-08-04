Inmate suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in fall at Anderson jail, TBI probing

The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at the Anderson County Jail early Thursday morning that left an inmate with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 6:00 Thursday morning, an inmate identified by the Sheriff’s Department as 42-year-old Brian Jeffery Seeber of Oliver Springs fell from the second floor in one of the housing units. He was transported to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Initially reported as an apparent suicide, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart told WYSH in an email that Special Agents from the agency are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

Seeber had been in custody since June on charges that included seven counts of rape and four counts of especially agggravated sexual exploiation of a minor following a Clinton Police Department investigation. At the time of his arrest, Clinton Police reported that “the charges were filed in connection to incidents that occurred between August of 2015 and February of 2017. The victim, identified only as a member of Seeber’s household, first reported the incidents on March 6th.

Due to the life-threatening nature of Seeber’s injuries and the potential that they could prove fatal, Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark requested the TBI come in to investigate the incident, as is standard procedure in serious incidents involving inmates.

At this time the circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.

