Injured Kingston officer out of hospital

Updating the condition of the Kingston Police Sergeant injured when a man fleeing from a traffic stop struck him with a car hauler he was towing, Jerry Singleton was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home.

He pulled over a pickup driven by 32-year-old Henry Nicholas Brown late Sunday night and when he reached the driver’s side window, Brown drove off, causing the car hauler to collide with Singleton’s knee. Singleton suffered a broken leg in the incident but contrary to earlier reports, his injury will likely not necessitate surgery.

Brown, meanwhile, remains in custody at the Roane County Jail on charges of assaulting an officer, felony evasion, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and three outstanding probation violation warrants.