Home / Local News / Injured Kingston officer out of hospital

Injured Kingston officer out of hospital

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Updating the condition of the Kingston Police Sergeant injured when a man fleeing from a traffic stop struck him with a car hauler he was towing, Jerry Singleton was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home.

He pulled over a pickup driven by 32-year-old Henry Nicholas Brown late Sunday night and when he reached the driver’s side window, Brown drove off, causing the car hauler to collide with Singleton’s knee. Singleton suffered a broken leg in the incident but contrary to earlier reports, his injury will likely not necessitate surgery.

Brown, meanwhile, remains in custody at the Roane County Jail on charges of assaulting an officer, felony evasion, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and three outstanding probation violation warrants.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORNL to reduce workforce by 350 by end of the year

(Information from Oak Ridge Today/WYSH staff reports) Oak Ridge National Laboratory will reduce its workforce …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved