High school football week one schedule

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports

The 2017 high school football season kicks off next week and here is a look at the Week One schedule.

THURSDAY AUGUST 17th

Anderson County at Carter (MyVLT)

Central at Tennessee High

Sale Creek at Sunbright

FRIDAY AUGUST 18th

Scott at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)

Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge

Cherokee at Campbell County

Bledsoe County at Oliver Springs

Jellico at Williamsburg, KY

Wartburg at Coalfield

Union County at Cumberland Gap

Harriman at Kingston

Powell at Halls

Catholic at Maryville

Midway at Rockwood

Cocke County at Karns

Oakdale at Pickett County

SATURDAY AUGUST 19th

Bearden at West (MyVLT)

