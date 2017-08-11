High school football week one schedule

The 2017 high school football season kicks off next week and here is a look at the Week One schedule.
THURSDAY AUGUST 17th
Anderson County at Carter (MyVLT)
Central at Tennessee High
Sale Creek at Sunbright
FRIDAY AUGUST 18th
Scott at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)
Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge
Cherokee at Campbell County
Bledsoe County at Oliver Springs
Jellico at Williamsburg, KY
Wartburg at Coalfield
Union County at Cumberland Gap
Harriman at Kingston
Powell at Halls
Catholic at Maryville
Midway at Rockwood
Cocke County at Karns
Oakdale at Pickett County
SATURDAY AUGUST 19th
Bearden at West (MyVLT)