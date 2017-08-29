High school football polls–Week 2

High school football polls were released on Monday and after week two, there is a shakeup in the state’s largest classification.

After Murfreesboro Oakland snapped Maryville’s 68-game regular season win streak on Friday, Oakland ascended to the top spot in this week’s 6A poll while the Rebels slipped to #3, falling behind another Murfreesboro team, Blackman. Farragut is ranked #7 this week, up one spot from a week ago.

Catholic remains #1 in Class 5A, while Fulton moved up one spot to #2 after shutting down Central 41-0 on Friday. Oak Ridge fell three spots to #6 following its loss at Dobyns-Bennett and Central, despite losing 41-0 to Fulton, only fell one spot to #8.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 and Anderson County stayed at #6 after throttling William Blount 56-16 in the Mavericks’ home opener last week.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1 despite losing last weekend in Corbin, Kentucky, and Austin-East moved up one spot to #8.

No area teams are ranked in the state’s top 10 in 2A, but in 1A, Coalfield is #7, unchanged from a week ago.

Class 6A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (8) 2-0 159 3

2. Blackman (7) 2-0 158 2

3. Maryville 1-1 121 1

4. Science Hill 2-0 103 6

4. Whitehaven (2) 2-0 103 7

6. Bradley Central 1-1 78 4

7. Farragut 2-0 72 8

8. Brentwood 2-0 65 9

9. Cane Ridge 1-1 32 5

10. Cleveland 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 5A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 1-1 156 1

2. Fulton (2) 1-0 132 T3

3. Hillsboro (1) 1-1 131 2

4. Beech 2-0 126 5

5. Page 2-0 95 8

6. Oak Ridge 1-1 86 3

7. Daniel Boone 1-0 52 9

8. Knoxville Central 1-1 28 7

9. Columbia 2-0 24 NR

10. Rhea Co. 0-2 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Soddy-Daisy 14, Gallatin 13.

Class 4A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (15) 2-0 159 1

2. Haywood 2-0 124 4

3. Memphis East (1) 1-1 113 3

4. Marshall Co. 1-1 111 2

5. Crockett Co. 2-0 79 T6

6. Anderson Co. 2-0 78 T6

7. Elizabethton 2-0 75 5

8. Spring Hill 2-0 66 8

9. Dyersburg 2-0 51 10

10. Hardin Co. 1-1 10 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 3A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (12) 1-1 145 1

2. Bolivar Central (3) 2-0 139 4

3. Giles Co. (1) 1-0 108 5

4. Raleigh Egypt 2-0 98 6

5. Pearl-Cohn 1-1 92 2

6. Johnson County 2-0 70 8

7. Milan 1-1 65 3

8. Austin-East 2-0 52 T9

9. Smith Co. 2-0 48 T9

10. Red Bank 1-1 37 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 2A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Adamsville (6) 2-0 121 3

2. Marion Co. (3) 1-1 120 1

3. Peabody (2) 2-0 111 9

4. Meigs Co. (3) 3-0 106 8

5. Union City (1) 1-1 98 T4

6. Trousdale Co. 1-1 89 2

7. Columbia Academy 1-1 62 4

8. Waverly 1-1 39 7

9. Hampton 1-1 32 6

10. Eagleville 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity 19, McKenzie 18, Happy Valley 18.

Class 1A

Schools Record Pts Prv

1. Dresden (9) 2-0 147 1

2. South Pittsburg (2) 2-0 141 3

3. Huntingdon (2) 2-0 121 4

4. Greenback (2) 2-0 119 2

5. Wayne Co. 2-0 95 5

6. Whitwell 2-0 73 6

7. Coalfield 2-0 64 7

8. Fayetteville (1) 2-0 54 8

9. Lake Co. 2-0 32 10

10. Cloudland 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division II

School Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (16) 2-0 160 1

2. MBA 2-0 127 4

3. McCallie 2-0 115 5

4. MUS 2-0 101 6

5. CPA 2-0 90 9

6. Ensworth 1-1 83 2

7. Christian Brothers 2-0 65 8

8. Baylor 1-1 62 3

9. Lausanne 1-0 49 7

10. Notre Dame 0-1 17 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.