High school football polls–Week 2

High school football polls were released on Monday and after week two, there is a shakeup in the state’s largest classification.
After Murfreesboro Oakland snapped Maryville’s 68-game regular season win streak on Friday, Oakland ascended to the top spot in this week’s 6A poll while the Rebels slipped to #3, falling behind another Murfreesboro team, Blackman. Farragut is ranked #7 this week, up one spot from a week ago.
Catholic remains #1 in Class 5A, while Fulton moved up one spot to #2 after shutting down Central 41-0 on Friday. Oak Ridge fell three spots to #6 following its loss at Dobyns-Bennett and Central, despite losing 41-0 to Fulton, only fell one spot to #8.
In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 and Anderson County stayed at #6 after throttling William Blount 56-16 in the Mavericks’ home opener last week.
In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1 despite losing last weekend in Corbin, Kentucky, and Austin-East moved up one spot to #8.
No area teams are ranked in the state’s top 10 in 2A, but in 1A, Coalfield is #7, unchanged from a week ago.
Class 6A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (8) 2-0 159 3
2. Blackman (7) 2-0 158 2
3. Maryville 1-1 121 1
4. Science Hill 2-0 103 6
4. Whitehaven (2) 2-0 103 7
6. Bradley Central 1-1 78 4
7. Farragut 2-0 72 8
8. Brentwood 2-0 65 9
9. Cane Ridge 1-1 32 5
10. Cleveland 2-0 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 5A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 1-1 156 1
2. Fulton (2) 1-0 132 T3
3. Hillsboro (1) 1-1 131 2
4. Beech 2-0 126 5
5. Page 2-0 95 8
6. Oak Ridge 1-1 86 3
7. Daniel Boone 1-0 52 9
8. Knoxville Central 1-1 28 7
9. Columbia 2-0 24 NR
10. Rhea Co. 0-2 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Soddy-Daisy 14, Gallatin 13.
Class 4A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (15) 2-0 159 1
2. Haywood 2-0 124 4
3. Memphis East (1) 1-1 113 3
4. Marshall Co. 1-1 111 2
5. Crockett Co. 2-0 79 T6
6. Anderson Co. 2-0 78 T6
7. Elizabethton 2-0 75 5
8. Spring Hill 2-0 66 8
9. Dyersburg 2-0 51 10
10. Hardin Co. 1-1 10 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 3A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 1-1 145 1
2. Bolivar Central (3) 2-0 139 4
3. Giles Co. (1) 1-0 108 5
4. Raleigh Egypt 2-0 98 6
5. Pearl-Cohn 1-1 92 2
6. Johnson County 2-0 70 8
7. Milan 1-1 65 3
8. Austin-East 2-0 52 T9
9. Smith Co. 2-0 48 T9
10. Red Bank 1-1 37 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 2A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Adamsville (6) 2-0 121 3
2. Marion Co. (3) 1-1 120 1
3. Peabody (2) 2-0 111 9
4. Meigs Co. (3) 3-0 106 8
5. Union City (1) 1-1 98 T4
6. Trousdale Co. 1-1 89 2
7. Columbia Academy 1-1 62 4
8. Waverly 1-1 39 7
9. Hampton 1-1 32 6
10. Eagleville 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity 19, McKenzie 18, Happy Valley 18.
Class 1A
Schools Record Pts Prv
1. Dresden (9) 2-0 147 1
2. South Pittsburg (2) 2-0 141 3
3. Huntingdon (2) 2-0 121 4
4. Greenback (2) 2-0 119 2
5. Wayne Co. 2-0 95 5
6. Whitwell 2-0 73 6
7. Coalfield 2-0 64 7
8. Fayetteville (1) 2-0 54 8
9. Lake Co. 2-0 32 10
10. Cloudland 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II
School Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (16) 2-0 160 1
2. MBA 2-0 127 4
3. McCallie 2-0 115 5
4. MUS 2-0 101 6
5. CPA 2-0 90 9
6. Ensworth 1-1 83 2
7. Christian Brothers 2-0 65 8
8. Baylor 1-1 62 3
9. Lausanne 1-0 49 7
10. Notre Dame 0-1 17 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.