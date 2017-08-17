High School Football 2017: Mavs kick off tonight; Dragons, others on Friday

The high school football season kicks off tonight (Thursday August 17th) for some area teams, with even more hitting the gridiron on Friday.

Tonight the Anderson County Mavericks head to Strawberry Plains for a televised battle with the Carter Hornets. Last year, Carter ended AC’s season with a 56-28 win in the final week of the regular season that gave them a playoff berth and eliminated the Mavericks from the postseason conversation. While Carter went on to lose the following week, 70-0 to Greeneville, in the first round of the playoffs, the Mavericks would like to avenge that loss and get their 2017 campaign on the right foot. AC went 3-7 last year, while Carter ended their year with a 3-8 mark. Kickoff is set for 7:00 tonight on MyVLT.

Elsewhere on this Thursday night, Alcoa visits Grace Christian, Central heads to Bristol for a battle with the Tennessee High Vikings and Rockwood visits Midway.

This afternoon from 4 to 6 pm, tune in to the premiere of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon as the WYSH sports crew broadcasts live from Domino’s on Main Street in Clinton. We will get you ready for high school football, with a focus on the Clinton Dragons, but also keeping an eye on AC, Oak Ridge, Campbell County and more, with returning features like our Dragon of the Past (Ron Ridenour) and new features such as our Reunion of Coaches (Larry Gann) and our Student-Athlete of the Week (Trey Herrell). We will also be joined live by Kara McKamey, wife of Clinton head coach Randy McKamey, and their son Reagan, a junior on this year’s edition of the Orange & Black, so stop by and join us for the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon today from 4 to 6 at Domino’s on main Street in Clinton and live, loud and proud exclusively on WYSH.

Friday night, the Randy McKamey era at Clinton kicks off as Fox & Farley Friday Night Football presents the Dragons at home against the Scott Highlanders in the first-ever meeting between these two programs. Scott is coming off an 8-4 season that ended with a second round playoff loss to Alcoa, while Clinton is looking to bounce back after a 1-9 season a year ago.

Other games of note on Friday include Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge; Cherokee at Campbell County; Jellico at Williamsburg, KY; and Bledsoe County at Oliver Springs.