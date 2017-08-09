Home / Featured / Here are the schedules for 2017 editions of Dragons, Mavs, ‘Cats

Here are the schedules for 2017 editions of Dragons, Mavs, ‘Cats

  2017 CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE*

(* = broadcast on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)

August 18…Home vs. Scott County

August 25…Home vs. Seymour

September 1…OPEN DATE

September 8…Home vs. Anderson County

September 15th…at Powell

September 22nd…at Knox Central

September 29th…at Knox West

October 6th…Home vs. Fulton

October 13th…at Oak Ridge

October 20th…Home vs. Campbell County (HC)

October 27th…Home vs. Karns

2017 ANDERSON COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 18th…at Carter

August 25th…Home vs. William Blount

September 1st…Home vs. Chattanooga Hixson

September 8th…at Clinton

September 15th…at Chattanooga Howard

September 22nd…Home vs. Heritage

September 29th…Home vs. East Ridge (HC)

October 6th…OPEN DATE

October 13th…at Chattanooga Central

October 20th…at East Hamilton

October 27th…Home vs. Sequoyah

2017 CAMPBELL COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 18th…Home vs. Cherokee

August 25th…at David Crockett

September 1st…Home vs. Oak Ridge

September 8th…at Morristown East

September 15th…Home vs. Gibbs

September 22nd…OPEN DATE

September 29th…Home vs. Powell

October 6th…at Karns

October 13th…Home vs. Fulton

October 20th…at Clinton

October 27th…at Knox West

