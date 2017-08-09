Here are the schedules for 2017 editions of Dragons, Mavs, ‘Cats

2017 CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE*
(* = broadcast on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)
August 18…Home vs. Scott County
August 25…Home vs. Seymour
September 1…OPEN DATE
September 8…Home vs. Anderson County
September 15th…at Powell
September 22nd…at Knox Central
September 29th…at Knox West
October 6th…Home vs. Fulton
October 13th…at Oak Ridge
October 20th…Home vs. Campbell County (HC)
October 27th…Home vs. Karns
2017 ANDERSON COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 18th…at Carter
August 25th…Home vs. William Blount
September 1st…Home vs. Chattanooga Hixson
September 8th…at Clinton
September 15th…at Chattanooga Howard
September 22nd…Home vs. Heritage
September 29th…Home vs. East Ridge (HC)
October 6th…OPEN DATE
October 13th…at Chattanooga Central
October 20th…at East Hamilton
October 27th…Home vs. Sequoyah
2017 CAMPBELL COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 18th…Home vs. Cherokee
August 25th…at David Crockett
September 1st…Home vs. Oak Ridge
September 8th…at Morristown East
September 15th…Home vs. Gibbs
September 22nd…OPEN DATE
September 29th…Home vs. Powell
October 6th…at Karns
October 13th…Home vs. Fulton
October 20th…at Clinton
October 27th…at Knox West