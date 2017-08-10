Harriman Police say ‘person of interest’ in murder found dead

Harriman Police are investigating after their prime suspect in a murder case was found dead inside his own apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Harriman Police said Wednesday that Sam Northern was a “serious person of interest” in their investigation into the death of David Smith, whose body was found last week in his Bennett Circle apartment.

Tuesday afternoon shortly before 2 pm, Roane County dispatchers received a 911 call from Harriman Housing Authority employees who had been asked to go into Northern’s apartment after he had not been seen or heard from since Sunday. When they entered the apartment, Northern was dead in the living room. In a press release and at a news conference, detectives said their investigation turned up “no signs of foul play, no obvious signs of trauma or other evidence to support a homicide at the scene,” adding that an autopsy performed Wednesday also did not provide any reason to believe hgis death was a homicide. A final dtermination will be made once the results of a toxicology test come back.

While the investigation into David Smith’s death continues, officials said Wednesday that “that investigation is still pending the results of evidence collected at the Northern residence, the Harriman Police Department is not actively searching for any other suspects.”

