UPDATED: Harriman PD, TBI investigating man’s death

UPDATE: Thursday afternoon, Harriman Police identified the victim as 54-year-old David White.

(Harriman PD press release) On August 2, 2017 at approximately 6:10 pm, friends of the decedent grew concerned for the victim after not hearing from him for several days. After making numerous attempts to reach him, a friend broke into the victim’s residence to check on him only to find the victim deceased inside the residence.

At this time, based on the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot release any further information. Updates will be released when appropriate, and in conjunction with Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office when the investigation is concluded.

Harriman Police and the TBI are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday night at an apartment on Bennett Circle.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that police were called to the Fiske Heights Housing Authority apartments in the 1700 block of Bennett Circle at around 8:15 pm.

BBB reports that the man was found with a “laceration to his throat,” and that he may have died one or two days before his body was discovered.

The Harriman PD and TBI are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

The area around the apartments was closed to traffic for some time Wednesday night while investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed neighbors.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.