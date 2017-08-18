Home / Obituaries / Harold “Cigar” Williams, age 72 of Heiskell

Harold “Cigar” Williams, age 72 of Heiskell, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 17, 2017.  Preceded in death by father and mother, Floyd and Viola Williams and sister, Joyce Hansen of Texas.  He always loved Nascar.  Harold was a car salesman from 1969 to 1995.  He loved UT Football and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

He is survived by his son, Darin Williams of Heiskell; daughters, Kim (Junior) Massengill  and Pamela Hurst and friend, Gary Pike  of Heiskell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Justin, Kodee,Jordyn, Jaxson, Jaelyn, Josh Massengill, Aaron, Cara, Tyler, Amelia Williams, and Hannah and Chance Hurst; sisters, Novella (Wade) Crotts of Woodleaf, NC and Thelma Nichols of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Erby Bowles of Knoxville and friends at The Waters of Clinton Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 21, 2017 from 5-7 pmat Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a chapel service to follow at 7 pm.  Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 10:45 am at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville for an 11 am graveside service.

