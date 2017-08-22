Goldie Jean (Sweat) Longmire, age 72 of LaFollette passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 very peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with ALS. She was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church and a faithful pastor’s wife of 52 years. She loved the Lord and read her Bible faithfully. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandkids and having them over for Sunday dinner.

Preceded in death by her parents, Sween Isaac & Eltha Jane (Turner) Sweat; sisters, Joan Actress, Francis Izetta; brother, Paul Sween Sweat

Survived by her husband of 52 years, William H. (Sonny) Longmire

Son and daughter-in-law: William Todd & wife Stacy Longmire

Daughter and son-in-law: Amy & husband Roger Leach

Grandchildren: Caleb, Ethan and Hannah Leach

Brett, Jody, and Cooper Longmire

Sisters: Barbara Sweat

Oma Sweat

Vernettie Holmes

Niece: Pam Millican

Nephews: Paul Sweat, Jr., Patrick Sweat, John Holmes & Jeff Holmes

Special Thank you to caregivers: Kayla Leach, Ashley Cheek and Tammy Teaque

Host of other Relatives and friends

Services 8 PM Wednesday Coolidge First Baptist Church

Pastor Chuck Kohlmeyer , Pastor Roger Leach and Rev. Ethan Leach officiating

Interment 11 AM Thursday Longmire Cemetery

Grandsons & nephews will be Pallbearers

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Wednesday Coolidge First Baptist Church

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home