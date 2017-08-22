Goldie Jean (Sweat) Longmire, age 72 of LaFollette passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 very peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with ALS. She was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church and a faithful pastor’s wife of 52 years. She loved the Lord and read her Bible faithfully. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandkids and having them over for Sunday dinner.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sween Isaac & Eltha Jane (Turner) Sweat; sisters, Joan Actress, Francis Izetta; brother, Paul Sween Sweat
Survived by her husband of 52 years, William H. (Sonny) Longmire
Son and daughter-in-law: William Todd & wife Stacy Longmire
Daughter and son-in-law: Amy & husband Roger Leach
Grandchildren: Caleb, Ethan and Hannah Leach
Brett, Jody, and Cooper Longmire
Sisters: Barbara Sweat
Oma Sweat
Vernettie Holmes
Niece: Pam Millican
Nephews: Paul Sweat, Jr., Patrick Sweat, John Holmes & Jeff Holmes
Special Thank you to caregivers: Kayla Leach, Ashley Cheek and Tammy Teaque
Host of other Relatives and friends
Services 8 PM Wednesday Coolidge First Baptist Church
Pastor Chuck Kohlmeyer , Pastor Roger Leach and Rev. Ethan Leach officiating
Interment 11 AM Thursday Longmire Cemetery
Grandsons & nephews will be Pallbearers
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Wednesday Coolidge First Baptist Church
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home