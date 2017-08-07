Home / Obituaries / Gerald Autry Coggin, age 77 of Clinton

Gerald Autry Coggin, age 77 of Clinton

Mr. Gerald Autry Coggin, age 77 of Clinton, passed away suddenly Friday, August 4, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. Gerald loved music and singing and was accomplished on many different instruments. He had a talent for wood carving and painting. He enjoyed being with people, especially with his church family at New Salem Baptist in Clinton.  Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gerald retired from Bethleham Steel Mill as a roller in Indiana before moving to Clinton, TN.

Preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Shirley Williamson Coggin. He is survived by his loving wife,  Perry Ann Coggin;  daughters, Nita (Doug) Conner of Fort Myers, FL, Debi (Rick) Hill f Andersonville, Teresa (Jeff) Kunert of Fort Myers, FL, Kellie Gunter of Birmingham, AL; Seven grandchildren and Nine great grandchildren.

At Gerald request there will be no services.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gerald Coggins.  www.holleygamble.com

