George Taylor Riggs, age 94 of Clinton went to be with his Savior on August 21, 2017. George was born in Coal Creek, TN on July 9, 1923 to George Thomas and Sarah Sharp Riggs. He was a long time member of South Clinton Baptist Church. George was an avid sports fan and a well-known walleye fisherman. He was interested in local politics and the administration of government issues in Clinton. He is preceded in death by parents as well as a son, Gary Keith Riggs.

Left to cherish his memory are wife Bobbie Martin Riggs, daughter Susan Weaver and husband Gary, daughter Debi Fox and husband Tommy, son Robert Riggs and special friend Elaine Shipe, daughter Cindy Lollar and husband Philip, and daughter-in-law Jean Riggs. Grandchildren, Dennis Sharp and wife Waynette, Jeremy Pyatt and wife Melissa, Meagan Hipshire and husband Travis, Lance Pettiford, and Tessa Lollar, and great grandchildren Tanner and Kami Sharp and Mason, Evan, and Isaac Pyatt. The family offers a special thanks to his many caregivers, companions, and nurses.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Claxton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Clinton Baptist Church food pantry for monetary donations, 1000 Clinch Ave., Clinton, TN 37716. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the Riggs family. www.holleygamble.com