Home / Obituaries / George Jones, age 73, of LaFollette

George Jones, age 73, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

George Jones, age 73, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Preceded in death by mother, Cecil Jones Rolette; sisters, Louanne East and Linda Adkins

Survivors

Wife: Sharon E. Jones

3 nephews and 1 niece

Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

and proceed to Gross Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment

Rev. Alvin Richardson officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

David Carl Hashbarger

David Carl Hashbarger passed away July 29, 2017.  David was born May 7, 1948 in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved