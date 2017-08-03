George Jones, age 73, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Preceded in death by mother, Cecil Jones Rolette; sisters, Louanne East and Linda Adkins
Survivors
Wife: Sharon E. Jones
3 nephews and 1 niece
Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
and proceed to Gross Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment
Rev. Alvin Richardson officiating
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home