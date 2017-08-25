Home / Featured / Former AC schools chief passes away

Former AC schools chief passes away

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

On Tuesday, former Anderson County School Superintendent Charles Terry Webber passed away at the age of 82.

Mr. Webber served as superintendent for eight years, retiring in 1989, according to his obituary, and was part of the planning, design and construction of Anderson County High School, its stadium and Grand Oaks Elementary School in the Marlow community.

Mr. Webber is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary, two adult children and six grandchildren.

His family will receive friends on Saturday (August 26th) from 5 to 7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with his funeral service to follow in the chapel.

