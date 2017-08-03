Follow-Up: Isbel, Warfield throw names in hat for Commission leadership posts

Following up on a story we first reported Wednesday, Anderson County District 4 Commissioner Tim Isbel has notified his fellow commissioners that he would like to be the next Commission Chairman.

At this time, Isbel is the only commissioner to formally announce that he intends to seek the chairmanship. Isbel currently serves as Vice Chair, and as of Thursday morning, the lone candidate to succeed him in that role is District 3 Commissioner Phil Warfield.

New officers will be elected when the Commission meets on Monday August 21st.