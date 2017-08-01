Follow-up: CPD announces arrest of three in Broad Street shooting incident

Clinton Police announced Monday that three arrests were made late last week in connection to an incident last week in which shots were fired into an occupied home on West Broad Street.

The incident was reported at around 4:15 pm on Wednesday July 26th and investigators say the trio fired several shots from a rifle in the direction of the home, located in the 500 block of West Broad before fleeing the area.

When officers arrived, they found three adults and two children inside the home, none of whom had been injured. Investigators reported finding bullet holes in at least one exterior wall of the home and in a car parked nearby.

Friday, less than 48 hours after the shooting, three people were taken into custody without incident. The two adults have been identified as 34-year-old Brent Ashley Hayden of Clinton and 18-year-old Michael Steven Smith, also of Clinton. A juvenile male was also arrested, but his age has not been released.

All three face charges of reckless endangerment and Hayden is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm as a convicted felon. As of this morning, both adults were being held on bonds totaling $20,000 at the Anderson County Jail while the juvenile is in custody in Knox County.

The investigation is ongoing.