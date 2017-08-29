Fitzhugh, Democratic candidate for governor, in Oak Ridge tonight

Craig Fitzhugh, a Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor, is visiting Oak Ridge this evening.

Fitzhugh will have a meet and greet from 7 to 8 p.m. today (Tuesday, August 29) at Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab and Café at 223 Jackson Square in Oak Ridge. The event is being sponsored by the Anderson County Democratic Party and the public is invited.

Fitzhugh is the first of several candidates for the 2018 elections invited by the Anderson County Democratic Party to address voters. Danielle Mitchell of Chattanooga, running as a Democrat in Tennessee’s Third Congressional District against incumbent U.S. Rep Chuck Fleischmann, has been invited to speak in Oak Ridge on Thursday, September 21, the press release said. More details will be provided as they become available.