Faye (Duncan) Patterson age 79 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN. Faye was the matriarch of her family and loved them all and even those who were close friends, she treated them as family. She was the founder of the Neighborhood Watch in Laurel Grove, and helped organize food preparation with churches in the community for families who had lost loved ones during their funerals with love and compassion. Faye was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church in Laurel Grove.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Bernice Duncan; son, Allen Swicegood; daughter in law, Betsy Swicegood; great grandchild, Khloe Hubbard; sister, Jewel Henderson; brothers, Wymer Duncan, Glenus Duncan, Stanley Duncan; sisters, Virginia Duncan, Norma Wheeler; and grandson in law, Eric Hubbard.

Faye is survived by her son, Dale Swicegood of Rockwood, TN, daughter in law, Robin Vandergriff of Rockwood, TN; sister, Evelyn Baker of Knoxville, TN; brother in law, J.B. Baker of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Kimberly Nicole Hubbard, Jordan Swicegood, Paige Swicegood, and Monique Dowell; great grandchildren, Ethan Hubbard, Nicholas Hubbard, and Mikaiah Dowell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Faye’s family would like to thank NHC for the care they provided Faye while she was a resident there.

Faye’s family will receive her friends on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel. Faye’s interment will be Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 1:00pm at Laurel Grave Baptist Church cemetery in Laurel Grove Community, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/