Fall Fun Fest returns to St. Mark UMC Sept. 1 & 2

Jim Harris

St. Mark United Methodist Church is holding its annual Fall Fun Fest on Friday September 1st and Saturday September 2nd.

The always-popular rummage sale will be held on Friday and saturday from 8 am to 2 pm each day. The Fall Fun Fest itself on Saturday will run from 9 am to 2 pm with free games for the kids with prizes, a live auction at 12 noon, a bake sale, a book nook, hot dogs with homemade chili, popcorn, cake walks every half-hour, balloon animals for the kids and more fun for the entire family.

Proceeds from the Fall Fun Fest will benefit St. Mark’s missions, so come on down, have a great time and support the great work being done at St. Mark United Methodist Church at the corner of Main and Church Streets in downtown Clinton.

