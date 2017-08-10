Ex-astronaut to speak at AMSE eclipse event August 19th

A former astronaut originally from Jamestown, Tennessee, will share stories and answer questions regarding his experience as a payload specialist aboard a NASA Space Shuttle mission in 1997 as part of solar eclipse-related activities at the American Museum of Science and Energy on Saturday, August 19.

Roger Crouch will be at AMSE at 1 p.m. August 19, sharing stories and answering questions.

The activities at AMSE that day are in preparation for the total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, August 21. They’re scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hands-on “Explore Science: Earth & Space” activities will allow visitors to explore the eclipse phenomenon, a press release said. The activities were developed and distributed nationwide by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Net) and used in more than 250 museums during the spring and summer of 2017.

The United States Postal Service also will be at AMSE selling Total Eclipse of the Sun postage stamps and marking stamped envelopes with a one-day-only “Secret City Total Solar Eclipse” cancellation bearing the image of an atom, the press release said. The Total Eclipse of the Sun stamp is the first U.S. stamp to use thermochromic ink, which reacts to the heat of your touch.

“Placing your finger over the black disc on the stamp causes the ink to change from black to clear to reveal an underlying image of the moon,” a press release said. “The image reverts to the black disc once it cools. The back of the stamp pane shows a map of the eclipse path.”

Solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available in the AMSE gift shop, while supplies last.

In cooperation with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park a “moon rock” lunar sample from the 1972 Apollo 15 mission will be on display in AMSE’s lobby from August 12-29.

Finally, on the day of the eclipse—Monday, August 21—the Manhattan Project National Historical Park will host a viewing at AMSE beginning at 11 a.m. The eclipse will begin around 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m., with totality occurring around 2:30 p.m.

All activities are included with admission into the museum: adults—$5; seniors age 65 and older—$4; children ages 6-17—$3; and children 5 and younger—free.