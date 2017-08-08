Ethel Gladys Hill Walker,93, of Oak Ridge

Ethel Gladys Hill Walker, of Oak Ridge, died in her home on Sunday morning, July 30, 2017, at the age of 93.

Gladys was born on March 31, 1924, in Lee County, Kentucky, to parents Minnie May Davis Hill and Charles Dewitt Hill. She and her six siblings were raised in Primrose, Kentucky. She taught all eight grades in a one-room school house at Primrose after receiving her teaching certificate from Lee Junior College. In 1944, she and her sister, Gean, went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to work for the summer as part of the war effort. She decided to stay in Oak Ridge and was one of the first group computer programmers for Union Carbide. Gladys retired from Y-12 in 1985 as a section head for the Computer Sciences Division. Gladys met her husband of 61 years, Everett C. Walker, on a blind date arranged by her sister Gean and a dear friend, Rembert Harris. Their daughter Patty was born in Oak Ridge in 1957.

She leaves behind friends and family including Patty and her son-in-law Robert Baird of Clinton, TN; grandson, Patrick of Nashville, TN, to whom she was “Gaga” for 28 years; her very special niece, Bennie Phillips of Murphy, NC; sister-in-law Sally Rae Hill of Irvin, KY; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends Joyce Carroll and Bobbie Baird. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Virgil, Kerney, and Charles Hill; and sisters Sally Rogers, Gean Merriman, and Frieda Hill.

The family would like to recognize the sweet care provided to Gladys by the ladies of Visiting Angels Knoxville and Covenant Hospice.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN, on August 13, 2017, starting at 1:30 PM with a service beginning at 2:30 PM. Interment will be at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, followed by celebration of life reception for friends and family at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial for Gladys Walker sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of East TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com