Emery Hope Scarbrough, age 15, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2017. She was born July 11, 2002 in Knoxville. She enjoyed watching Disney shows and taking trips to Disney World with her family. Emery loved spending time with her family and going for rides in her van as well as taking trips to the movies. She also loved taking dips in the pool. Preceded in death by her mother, Beth Scarbrough; grandfathers, CC Owens and Johnny Kimbel.

SURVIVORS

Father & Mother

Chris & Kristie Scarbrough of Kingston

Grandparents

Gail Shepperd & husband, Jerry of Knoxville

Curtis & Polly Scarbrough of Harriman

Carolyn Kimbel of Kingston

Brother

Private Tanner Seymour of Ft. Louis-McCloud, WA

Sister

Mikella Seymour of Kingston

Uncles

Ray & Stephanie Scarbrough of Knoxville

Scott Owens of Kingsport

James & Melissa Savage of Jacksboro

Aunts

Jill Goodpasture of Knoxville

Hope Owens of Knoxville

Michelle Thompson of Knoxville

Many cousins and a host of extended family members who will miss her very much.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 5:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Don Long officiating. Graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2017 at White Oak Cemetery in Oakdale. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sparc Chattanooga at www.sparctn.org or mail to SPARC: 6638 Declaration Drive, Hixson, TN 37343. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.