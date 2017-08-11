Emery Hope Scarbrough, age 15, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2017. She was born July 11, 2002 in Knoxville. She enjoyed watching Disney shows and taking trips to Disney World with her family. Emery loved spending time with her family and going for rides in her van as well as taking trips to the movies. She also loved taking dips in the pool. Preceded in death by her mother, Beth Scarbrough; grandfathers, CC Owens and Johnny Kimbel.
SURVIVORS
Father & Mother
Chris & Kristie Scarbrough of Kingston
Grandparents
Gail Shepperd & husband, Jerry of Knoxville
Curtis & Polly Scarbrough of Harriman
Carolyn Kimbel of Kingston
Brother
Private Tanner Seymour of Ft. Louis-McCloud, WA
Sister
Mikella Seymour of Kingston
Uncles
Ray & Stephanie Scarbrough of Knoxville
Scott Owens of Kingsport
James & Melissa Savage of Jacksboro
Aunts
Jill Goodpasture of Knoxville
Hope Owens of Knoxville
Michelle Thompson of Knoxville
Many cousins and a host of extended family members who will miss her very much.
The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 5:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Don Long officiating. Graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2017 at White Oak Cemetery in Oakdale. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sparc Chattanooga at www.sparctn.org or mail to SPARC: 6638 Declaration Drive, Hixson, TN 37343. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.