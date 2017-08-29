Home / Obituaries / Earl LeRoy Braden, age 89 of Clinton

Earl LeRoy Braden, age 89 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Earl LeRoy Braden, age 89 of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on August 27, 2017 at UT Hospital.  Earl was a World War II veteran in the United States Navy and retired from Exxon Merchants Marines where he got to travel the world on oil rigs.  He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Braden; sister, Edna May Queener; niece, Ann Queener Melton and his oldest son, John Michael Braden.

He is survived by his two sons, Jeff Braden, Randy Braden & wife Danialle; daughter-in-law, Lisa Braden Heaton; 3 grandchildren, Michael Braden, Emilee and Kobe Braden; nephews, Eddie Queener & wife LyNeil, Jimmy Queener & wife Freddie, David Queener & wife Glenda; step brother, Glenn May & wife Jerry; special friend that helped take care of him, Tammy Christie; many other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pmWednesday, August 30, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  His graveside will be 10:00 amThursday at Sunset Cemetery with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville

Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville, passed away on August 25, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved