Dragons hold off Seymour, 13-8, improve to 2-0

The Clinton Dragons are 2-0 for the first time since 2009 after beating Seymour 13-8 on Friday night in a non-Region game in Clinton.

Ro Hardin ran for 92 yards and his first touchdown of the season, caught one pass for his second touchdown of the season and even completed a halfback option pass covering 42 yards to Anthony Krause. Cameron Washington gained 66 yards on the ground for the Dragons as well.

The Orange & Black defense was again the star of the show, though, following up its week one shutout win where they forced four turnovers by forcing four more and limiting the visiting Eagles to only 196 yards of offense.

Isaiah Washington’s efforts on defense earned him a nomination for WBIR Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded three and half tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. You can vote through Tuesday at noon on WBIR’s website at www.wbir.com.

Clinton has this week off to get ready for a showdown on September 8th at home against archrivals the Anderson County Mavericks in the 2017 renewal of the Crosstown Showdown. With Clinton having the week off, the WYSH Sports Crew will also teek the week off, with the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon returning September 7th, getting you ready for the following night’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football broadcast.

BOX SCORE (courtesy of Dan McWilliams)

Seymour 0-0-8-0— 8

Clinton 6-0-7-0—13

Scoring

Clinton—Ro Hardin 20 pass from Luke Harrison (kick blocked), 6:31, 1st

Clinton—Hardin 26 run (Garrett Zody kick), 10:17, 3rd

Seymour—Ryan Stinnett 50 pass from Naaman Webb (Gabriel Kitts run), 1:52, 3rd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 15, Seymour 10

Rushes-yards: Clinton 45-198, Seymour 35-87

Passing yards: Clinton 100, Seymour 109

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-9-1, Seymour 8-16-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 54-298, Seymour 51-196

Punts-avg: Clinton 2-37.0, Seymour 3-34.0

Return yardage: Clinton 43, Seymour 64

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Seymour 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-63, Seymour 9-70

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Seymour 3-2

Time of possession: Clinton 25:00, Seymour 23:00

Time of game: 2 hours, 26 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Hardin 10-92 (TD), Cameron Washington 11-62, Isaiah Washington 10-35, Harrison 3-15, Matthew Bouchard 2-3, Cody Parker 1-1, Reagan McKamey 3-minus 1, Trevon Hill 2-minus 1, Blake Cooper 1-minus 1, Team 2-minus 5; Seymour: G. Kitts 17-61, Webb 11-25, Jeremiah Cataline 3-4, Stinnett 1-1, Noah Spradlin 1-0, Tyler Cooper 2-minus 4

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…

Clinton: Harrison 4-8-1 58 (TD), Hardin 1-1-0 42; Seymour: Cooper 6-9-1 42, Webb 2-7-1 67 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Anthony Krause 1-42, Hardin 1-20 (TD), Andrew Shoopman 1-15, Parker 1-14, Cody Miles 1-9; Seymour: Webb 3-13, Isaiah Kitts 2-35, Stinnett 1-50 (TD), G. Kitts 1-8, Cameron Dyer 1-3

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Zody 2-74-37.0; Seymour: G. Kitts 3-102-34.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Mazon Jenkins 2-21; Seymour: Webb 1-27, Stinnett 1-2

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Anthony Shervington 1-0; Seymour: Webb 2-9

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Shervington 1-18, I. Washington 1-4; Seymour: Cataline 1-26

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Jayven Booker 2; Seymour: Team

Sacks – yards…(none for either team)

Blocked kick…Seymour: I. Kitts