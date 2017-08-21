Dragons equal last year’s win total

Clinton 10 Scott 0…The Clinton Dragons got the Randy McKamey era off to a successful start Friday in Clinton, shutting out the visiting Scott Highlanders 10-0 to equal their win total from a year ago.

The victory was Clinton’s first shutout since blanking Halls 32-0 in 2014 and their first season-opening win since 2010, also against Halls.

Clinton’s defense forced four turnovers (one interception, three fumbles) and held Scott to a mere 158 yards of total offense. Travon Hill and Trevor Linderman combined for three sacks, while Hill also recovered a fumble, as did Mazon Jenkins and Jayven Booker.

Clinton gained 143 of its 176 total yards on the ground thanks to nine different Dragon ball carriers, led by Isaiah Washington, who scored the game’s only touchdown on a seven-yard run in the third quarter. Garrett Zody connected on a 28-yard field goal with under 4:00 minutes to play to seal the win for CHS.

Scott 0-0-0-0— 0

Clinton 0-0-7-3—10

Scoring

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 7 run (Garrett Zody kick), 4:25, 3rd

Clinton—FG Zody 28, 3:51, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, Scott 14

Rushes-yards: Clinton 39-143, Scott 46-101

Passing yards: Clinton 33, Scott 57

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-13-0, Scott 4-7-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 52-176, Scott 53-158

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-37.3, Scott 4-36.5

Return yardage: Clinton 61, Scott 64

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Scott 3-28

Penalties-yards: Clinton 8-80, Scott 3-45

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Scott 6-3

Time of possession: Clinton 23:17, Scott 24:43

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: I. Washington 7-42 (TD), Ro Hardin 6-25, Cameron Washington 8-24, Reagan McKamey 6-16, Luke Harrison 4-16, Trevon Hill 3-14, Anthony Shervington 1-6, Blake Cooper 1-2, Josh Breeden 1-2, Team 2-minus 4;

Scott: Tristen Henry 12-47, Eli Hembree 13-25, Andrew Hembree 4-19, Grainger Smith 13-10, Ryan Newport 1-5, Daniel Hembree 1-3, Isaac Morrow 1-0, Dillion Day 1-minus 8

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Harrison 5-13-0 33; Scott: Smith 3-6-1 21, Day 1-1-0 36

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Cody Miles 2-16, Mazon Jenkins 1-11, C. Washington 1-5, Hardin 1-1; Scott: Newport 4-57

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Zody 4-149-37.3; Scott: Mason Tucker 4-146-36.5

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Miles 1-0; Scott: D. Hembree 3-55

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Jenkins 2-61; Scott: D. Hembree 1-9

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Cody Parker 1-0; Scott: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Jenkins, Jayven Booker, Hill; Scott: none

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevor Linderman 2-21, Hill 1-7; Scott: none

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: Zody 45, 48; Scott: Will Blakley 22