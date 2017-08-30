Dragons enter bye week with stout defensive numbers

The Clinton Dragon football team has this week off as they get ready for a visit from the high-powered Anderson County Mavericks and the Crosstown Showdown on September 8th. The 2-0 Dragons have won both of their games thanks in large part to its defense, which has given up only 8 points on the young season and started the campaign with six straight quarters of shutout football.

The Clinton defense has forced eight turnovers in two games–three interceptions and five fumbles–while only committing two themselves.

Offensively, the Dragons have relied on their ground game to eat up clock and control the tempo of games and to that end, 11 different Clinton players have rushed the ball this season, led by Ro Hardin’s 117 yards on 16 carries.

One area where the Clinton coaching staff will certainly focus on during the bye week will be penalties, as the Dragons have committed 14 through the first two games, none of which have spelled disaster for the Orange & Black, but some of which have allowed their opponents to hang around a little bit longer.

Clinton will host Anderson County–also 2-0 and ranked 6th in this week’s Class 4A poll–on Friday September 8th in the renewal of the Crosstown Showdown.

WYSH will begin its coverage of the eagerly-anticpated match-up of archrivals on Thursday September 7th with the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon from 4 to 6 pm live from Domino’s Pizza on Main Street in Clinton and bring you all the action the following day on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, starting with The Eye Center Pregame Show.

(Season stats compiled by Dan McWilliams, a.k.a. “Dan the Stat Man)

TEAM STATISTICS CLINTON OPP -------------------------------------------------------- SCORING....................... 23 8 Points Per Game............. 11.5 4.0 FIRST DOWNS................... 26 24 Rushing..................... 18 13 Passing..................... 6 6 Penalty..................... 2 5 RUSHING YARDAGE............... 353 188 Yards gained rushing........ 380 269 Yards lost rushing.......... 27 81 Rushing Attempts............ 84 81 Average Per Rush............ 4.2 2.3 Average Per Game............ 176.5 94.0 TDs Rushing................. 2 0 PASSING YARDAGE............... 133 166 Att-Comp-Int................ 21-10-1 23-12-3 Average Per Pass............ 6.3 7.2 Average Per Catch........... 13.3 13.8 Average Per Game............ 66.5 83.0 TDs Passing................. 1 1 TOTAL OFFENSE................. 486 354 Total Plays................. 105 104 Average Per Play............ 4.6 3.4 Average Per Game............ 243.0 177.0 KICK RETURNS: #-YARDS......... 3-19 5-84 PUNT RETURNS: #-YARDS......... 3-61 3-18 INT RETURNS: #-YARDS.......... 3-26 1-26 KICK RETURN AVERAGE........... 6.3 16.8 PUNT RETURN AVERAGE........... 20.3 6.0 INT RETURN AVERAGE............ 8.7 26.0 FUMBLES-LOST.................. 3-1 9-5 PENALTIES-YARDS............... 14-143 12-115 Average Per Game............ 71.5 57.5 PUNTS-YARDS................... 6-223 7-248 Average Per Punt............ 37.2 35.4 Net punt average............ 34.2 23.9 TIME OF POSSESSION/GAME....... 24:08 23:52 3RD-DOWN CONVERSIONS.......... 6/20 8/22 3rd-Down Pct................ 30% 36% 4TH-DOWN CONVERSIONS.......... 2/6 1/3 4th-Down Pct................ 33% 33% SACKS BY-YARDS................ 3-28 0-0 MISC YARDS.................... 0 0 TOUCHDOWNS SCORED............. 3 1 FIELD GOALS-ATTEMPTS.......... 1-3 0-1 ON-SIDE KICKS................. 0-1 0-0 RED-ZONE SCORES............... 3-7 43% 0-4 0% RED-ZONE TOUCHDOWNS........... 2-7 29% 0-4 0% PAT-ATTEMPTS.................. 2-3 67% 0-0 0% ATTENDANCE.................... 0 0 Games/Avg Per Game.......... 2/0 0/0 Neutral Site Games.......... 0/0 SCORE BY QUARTERS 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total -------------------- --- --- --- --- --- Clinton............. 6 0 14 3 - 23 Opponents........... 0 0 8 0 - 8

RUSHING GP Att Gain Loss Net Avg TD Long Avg/G ----------------------------------------------------------- Ro Hardin 2 16 119 2 117 7.3 1 26 58.5 C. Washington 2 19 97 1 96 5.1 0 22 48.0 I. Washington 2 17 81 4 77 4.5 1 15 38.5 Luke Harrison 2 7 35 4 31 4.4 0 11 15.5 Reagan McKamey 2 9 19 4 15 1.7 0 5 7.5 Trevon Hill 2 5 15 2 13 2.6 0 6 6.5 A. Shervington 2 1 6 0 6 6.0 0 6 3.0 M. Bouchard 2 2 3 0 3 1.5 0 3 1.5 Josh Breeden 2 1 2 0 2 2.0 0 2 1.0 Cody Parker 2 1 1 0 1 1.0 0 1 0.5 Blake Cooper 2 2 2 1 1 0.5 0 2 0.5 TEAM 2 4 0 9 -9 -2.2 0 0 -4.5 Total.......... 2 84 380 27 353 4.2 2 26 176.5 Opponents...... 2 81 269 81 188 2.3 0 17 94.0 PASSING GP Effic Cmp-Att-Int Pct Yds TD Lng Avg/G --------------------------------------------------------------- Luke Harrison 2 89.72 9-20-1 45.0 91 1 20 45.5 Ro Hardin 2 452.80 1-1-0 100.0 42 0 42 21.0 Total.......... 2 107.01 10-21-1 47.6 133 1 42 66.5 Opponents...... 2 101.06 12-23-3 52.2 166 1 50 83.0 RECEIVING GP No. Yds Avg TD Long Avg/G ------------------------------------------------- Cody Miles 2 3 25 8.3 0 12 12.5 Ro Hardin 2 2 21 10.5 1 20 10.5 Anthony Krause 1 1 42 42.0 0 42 42.0 Andrew Shoopman 2 1 15 15.0 0 15 7.5 Cody Parker 2 1 14 14.0 0 14 7.0 Mazon Jenkins 2 1 11 11.0 0 11 5.5 C. Washington 2 1 5 5.0 0 5 2.5 Total.......... 2 10 133 13.3 1 42 66.5 Opponents...... 2 12 166 13.8 1 50 83.0 PUNT RETURNS No. Yds Avg TD Long --------------------------------------- Mazon Jenkins 2 61 30.5 0 48 A. Shervington 1 0 0.0 0 0 Total.......... 3 61 20.3 0 48 Opponents...... 3 18 6.0 0 9 INTERCEPTIONS No. Yds Avg TD Long --------------------------------------- Cody Parker 1 4 4.0 0 4 I. Washington 1 4 4.0 0 4 A. Shervington 1 18 18.0 0 18 Total.......... 3 26 8.7 0 18 Opponents...... 1 26 26.0 0 26 KICK RETURNS No. Yds Avg TD Long --------------------------------------- Mazon Jenkins 2 21 10.5 0 12 Cody Miles 1 -2 -2.0 0 0 Total.......... 3 19 6.3 0 12 Opponents...... 5 84 16.8 0 27