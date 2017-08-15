Home / Local News / Diminutive dog shot, killed

Diminutive dog shot, killed

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Someone shot a Powell woman’s dog Friday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Blacksferry Road Saturday and told by a woman that her 16-year-old, 10-pound miniature Doberman Pinscher had been shot and killed the previous day by persons unknown.

The woman told deputies that the dog was afraid of thunderstorms and had bolted during a storm on Friday afternoon. When she located her dog about an hour later, it was suffering from a gunshot wound, and died a short time later.

There are no suspects at this time.

