Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville

Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville, passed away on August 25, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Campbell County, Tennessee on May 21, 1956 to the late William E. Disney and Mary Lou Pyles Disney. Dianne was of the Baptist Faith. When she was able, Dianne enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. Dianne was an employee of Git N Go Market for many years. In addition to her parents, Dianne is preceded in death by her brother, Walter E. Disney.
 
 
Survivors
 
 
 
Husband                      Danny Adkins                                                 Caryville
 
Daughters                   Daphene Morris and Brian                            Leland, NC
                                    Mary Speegle and Robby                             Clinton
 
Sons                            Tony Adkins                                                    Powell
                                    Michael Adkins                                               Clinton
 
Brothers                      Hobert Disney                                                Jacksboro
                                    Dale Disney and Janie                                  Knoxville
                                    Aubrey “Peanut” Disney and Audrey           LaFollette
                                    Steve Disney                                                  Caryville
 
Grandchildren             Cara, Amelia, and Elizabeth Morris
                                    Cassandra, Krysta, and Conner Speegle
 
 
Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
 
 
 
 
Visitation:  6:00 – 8:00 PMTuesday, August 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service8:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 to go in procession to Windrock Cemetery in Oliver Springs for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

