David Lawrence Christopher, age 63, of Kingston

David Lawrence Christopher, age 63, of Kingston, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at his home.  David devoted so much of his life helping others.  While he remained in Kingston his entire life, he cared for his parents until their passing.  He worked hard to build community support for league sports.  His passion in life was to serve his church in any way possible.  His true hobby in life and where you could always find him, was at the Roane County Rescue Squad.  There he served his community for 36 years and was presented with a life-time membership.  He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church and had many church friends who will miss him deeply.  He retired from Christmas Lumber Company in Harriman and made many friends while working there.  Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Eugene & Anna Francis Webster Christopher.

 

SURVIVORS

 

Brother                                   Charles Melvin Christopher & wife, Terrie of Soddy Daisy

 

Sister                                       Barbara Jones & husband, Larry of Manchester

 

Niece                                       Heather Christopher

 

Special Thanks to Steve Patterson from the family.  You were a true friend.

 

 

Celebration of Life will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.  Online register book can be signed atwww.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

