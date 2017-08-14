CWTS: Wallace wins on last lap

(MRN) Darrell Wallace Junior charged past race leader Austin Cindric eleven laps from the finish and kept his Number-99 M-D-M Motorsports Chevrolet in front the rest of the way on Saturday to claim victory at Michigan International Speedway. Wallace held off a late charge from Christopher Bell, who had the nose of his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota briefly in the lead on the final lap before Wallace pulled away for his sixth career win and first since 2014. His margin of victory over Bell was seventeen one-hundredths of a second. Kyle Busch led a race-high forty-seven laps and swept the first two stages before finishing third overall. Ryan Truex and Cindric completed the top five. Pole winner Matt Crafton led only the first ten laps and finished sixth.

Top 10 Finishers in the LTi Printing 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Darrell Wallace Jr. (9) 11

2. Christopher Bell (13) —

3. Kyle Busch (10) 47

4. Ryan Truex (11) —

5. Austin Cindric (R) (8) 24

6. Matt Crafton (Pole) 10

7. Noah Gragson (R) (5) —

8. Grant Enfinger (R) (6) —

9. Chase Briscoe (R) (4) 4

10. Justin Haley (R) (7) 3

Unofficial Point Standings – After 13 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 572 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 535 -37

3. Matt Crafton 510 -62

4. Chase Briscoe (R) 509 -63

5. Ryan Truex 431 -141

6. Ben Rhodes 426 -146

7. Grant Enfinger (R) 412 -160

8. John H. Nemechek 404 -168

9. Noah Gragson (R) 382 -190

10. Austin Cindric (R) 361 -211