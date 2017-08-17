CWTS: Busch dominant at Bristol (again)

(MRN) “Mother Nature” was the only one able to slow Kyle Busch down Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway as he stormed to his forty-ninth career Truck Series win. The start of the race was delayed two hours by rain but once the green flag flew, Busch did too. He started from the pole, led throughout the first stage, won Stage-2 and closed the night by leading the final thirty-seven laps. Busch’s ride was not completely without a challenge. He was tagged with a speeding penalty on pit road at the end of the second stage and restarted at the rear of the field. It took him less than fifty laps to track down race leader Matt Crafton and when he did, Busch drove off to his third win of the season in seven starts. Crafton started sixth and led twice for ninety laps en route to his runner-up finish. John Hunter Nemechek came home in third place with rookie Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes completing the top five. This is Busch’s fifth Truck Series victory in “Thunder Valley,” easily topping the track’s win list.

Wednesday’s race produced just six lead changes among four drivers: Busch, Crafton, Rhodes and Austin Cindric. There were five cautions for thirty-one laps.

With just two races remaining in the regular season, there are three drivers battling for the final two playoff spots. Rhodes comes out of Bristol with a seventeen-point lead over Ryan Truex, who carries a nine-point edge over Enfinger in the fight for what would be the final post-season berth.

Top 10 Finishers in the UNOH 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (Pole) 109

2. Matt Crafton (6) 90

3. John H. Nemechek (14) —

4. Grant Enfinger (R) (7) —

5. Ben Rhodes (9) 1

6. Johnny Sauter (3) —

7. Christopher Bell (2) —

8. Parker Kligerman (16) —

9. Austin Cindric (R) (18) 3

10. Brandon Jones (5) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 14 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 615 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 573 -42

3. Matt Crafton 562 -53

4. Chase Briscoe (R) 534 -81

5. Ben Rhodes 469 -146

6. Ryan Truex 452 -163

7. Grant Enfinger (R) 443 -172

8. John H. Nemechek 439 -176

9. Noah Gragson (R) 418 -197

10. Austin Cindric (R) 397 -218