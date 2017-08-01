CPD arrests Sparta man on drug charges

A man whose home address is listed as Sparta, Tennessee was arrested late Friday on drug charges at a Clinton motel.

Officers were advised Friday night to be on the lookout for a car being driven by 28-year-old Eddie McAbee, who was with his girlfriend and two children, after the White County Sheriff’s Office notified Clinton Police that they needed a welfare check on the group and that McAbee was being investigated for what were described as “felony persons crimes” and that he had a large amount of drugs with him.

Patrolman Luke Hughes spotted the vehicle parked at the Red Roof Inn on Buffalo Road shortly before midnight and spoke with the desk clerk, who advised that McAbee had checked into a room for the night.

Hughes and another officer made contact with McAbee, who said that he and his family were on their way to Ohio. When asked why he was traveling, he reportedly replied “to get away from you guys.”

After verifying that the woman and her children were OK, a K9 officer was brought in and alerted on McAbee’s car for the presence of narcotics. Before the vehicle could be searched, the report indicates that McAbee volunteered that there were two pistols and two pounds of marijuana in a backpack in the trunk. When the search was conducted, officers found the backpack with the pot as well as a .22 revolver and a .38 revolver, digital scales and other pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Clinton officers also obtained a DNA sample from McAbee as part of the White County investigation.

McAbee was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of this morning, McAbee remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000.