County unemployment rates released for July

(TDLWD press release) Amid historic lows in statewide unemployment figures, Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for July 2017 showed improvement in a large number of counties, according to data released today by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Forty of Tennessee’s 95 counties bettered their unemployment rates, compared to June 2017 and 31 counties saw no movement during the latest survey. Twenty-four counties did experience a small uptick in the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment figures.

Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.1 percent, matching the revised rate reported for June 2017. Knox County’s rate for July held steady at 3.7 percent. Hamilton and Shelby counties also remain at the prior month’s revised rates of 4.1 and 4.8, respectively.

“The summer months typically have higher county unemployment rates because they are not adjusted for seasonal workers,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “It is a positive sign that nearly three-quarters of the counties across the state saw their unemployment rates decrease or remain the same as they were in June”.

Preliminary unemployment rates have fallen for both Tennessee and the United States. Decreasing by two-tenths of a percentage point, the state rate is 3.4 percent for July. The national rate fell a tenth of a percentage point to 4.3 percent for the month.

Two counties in our immediate area saw their unemployment rates decline from June to July, with one of them being Anderson County, which saw unemployment fall from 4.6% in June one tenth of a percentage point to 4.5 last month. One of the biggest declines in the state happened in Morgan County, where unemployment fell from 5.5 to 5.0% from June to July, a decrease of half a percentage point.

Campbell County’s unemployment remained steady in July at 4.8%, unchanged from the June’s revised rate, and Roane County also held fast at 4.8%.

Union County saw a slight uptick in their unemployment rate, climbing two-tenths of a percentage point from 5.1% in June to 5.3% in July.

Specific county information for the month of May is available online at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates%2C_Jul_17.pdf.