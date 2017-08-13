Cora Lee Wilson, age 77, of Clinton, passed away August 11, 2017 at her home. She was born November 7, 1939 in Anderson County, Tennessee to Joe and Elizabeth Moore. Cora Lee was a dedicated member of South Clinton Baptist Church. She lived her life by the words of Proverbs 3:6” Seek God’s will in all you do, and He will show you the path to take” and 1 Peter 1:3 “According to His great mercy, He has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ”. She loved spending time with her family, and she along with her husband, Clifford, were Owners and Operators of Wilson’s Wrought Iron Steel Company, in South Clinton for 45 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Cora Lee is preceded in death by five brothers, one sister, a grandson and special aunt that helped raise her, Cora Massengale. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clifford Talmage Wilson; two sisters, Mary Cate and husband Cecil and JoAnn Hill and husband Jack; three daughters, Sandy Stooksbury and husband Doug, Vicki Wilson-Smith, and Tammy Daniel and husband David; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 6-8 pm with funeral services to follow at 8 pm with Pastor Roger Pugh officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, August 14, 2017 at 10:45 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 am. Cora Lee requested in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to the Kitchen Fund at South Clinton Baptist Church, located at 1000 Clinch Avenue, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cora Lee Wilson. www.holleygamble.com