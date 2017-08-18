Colonel (Retired) and former Campbell County Executive Tommy C. Stiner, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

He was a distinguished veteran of the Vietnam War, who served two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot and saved many lives while endangering his own. He served 29 years in the US Army, and retired in 1992 as the most highly decorated veteran from the state of Tennessee, with decorations including the Silver Star, Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with five Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with Valor Device and 27 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and numerous other individual and foreign awards.

Following his Army service, Tom and his family returned home to Campbell County, Tennessee, where he initially took up farming until he was asked to run for political office as the Campbell County Executive. Tom was elected three times and served 10 years from 1992 to 2002. Under his leadership, Campbell County built a health department, a recycling center, career center, an elementary school, two middle schools, one high school, and established a community college campus. He oversaw the construction of an industrial park, new roads, bridges, and 133 miles of new water lines for citizens without water. He personally recruited numerous new industry partners, and significantly strengthened the tourism industry within the County.

Following retirement from political office, he served as Chairman of the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee for the State of Tennessee and served on the boards of a number of East Tennessee economic and community development agencies. He has served as Director and the Chairman of the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Director and the Chairman of the Mountain Valley Economic Authority, Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Director of Community Health of East Tennessee (CHET), President of the South Campbell County Rotary Club, and was a member of the Board of Directors at First Volunteer Bank. He remained in his hometown of LaFollette and remained active in attempts to better the community until his passing.

He earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from East TN State University and a Master’s Degree of Political Science from University of TN Knoxville and a member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He is preceded in death by his father Emit Stiner, mother Hassie Stiner, brother Glen Stiner, and Sister Jo Ann Sharp. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Judy Stiner, son Mark Stiner, daughter-in-law Alyssa Stiner, granddaughter Nicole Stiner, grandson Sean Stiner, brother Carl Wade Stiner and wife Sue Stiner, brother Emory Stiner and wife Caroline Stiner, sister-in-law Marjorie Shrader and husband Jim Shrader, Nieces Carla Reel, Tommi Allen, Laurie Lancaster, and Shannon James, Nephew Derrick Stiner, and many, many friends. Family will welcome friends and admirers on Saturday from 12 to 3 at the First Baptist Church of LaFollette on Central Ave. Following the visitation, a short service will be held at the church followed by military honors and interment at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, with Duane Mills officiating.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Community Health of East Tennessee (CHET), an organization to which Tom dedicated much of his time and energy during his later years and of which he was very proud. Donations may be sent to: CHET, 130 Independence Lane, LaFollette TN 37766.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home