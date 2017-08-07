Coal Creek Donations to the Museum of East Tennessee History

(Submitted–Coal Creek Watershed Foundation) The Fraterville Mine Explosion exhibit at the Museum of East Tennessee History contains an image of Jacob Vowell’s farewell letter, which states how Powell Harmon’s watch is in Andy Woods’ hands as shown at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/images/JacobVowellNote1.JPG. It’s a wonderful exhibit, but it contains no original artifacts from the explosion. That’s all about to change.

Barb Titus, the great-granddaughter of Powell Harmon, will be donating Powell’s watch—yes, the one that was in Andy Woods’ hands—to the museum. Louise Nelson will be donating her grandfather David Dezern’s oil lamp that was recovered from his cap after the explosion. David perished with his four brothers and two brothers-in-law in theexplosion.

Students from Briceville Elementary School, descendants of Fraterville miners, and the general public are invited to a dedication ceremony at the Museum of East Tennessee History, 601 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902, on Friday, 8 September 2017 at 10:00 am. Please join us and learn about the amazing journeys these artifacts took on their way to the museum.

Artifacts from Powell Harmon and David Dezern will be invaluable additions to the Fraterville Mine Explosion exhibit. We hope it inspires other descendants to add to the collection by donating personal artifacts of Fraterville miners.

More details about the event can be found at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/ETNMuseumDonation.htm