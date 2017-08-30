Clinton Blaze tryouts set

The Clinton City School system, as part of its efforts to develop well-rounded students both in and out of the classroom, has formed the Clinton Blaze basketball teams.

There will be a boys’ and a girls’ team and the 5th- and 6th-grade players will be drawn from all three city elementary schools. If there is enough positive response, officials say they are willing to consider fielding teams representing Clinton, South Clinton and North Clinton elementaries in the future.

The Blaze will play their home games this season at the Clinton Community Center as officials say that the gym at Clinton Elementary School needs its floor resurfaced and bleachers replaced, among other upgrades, before it could host games. The team will likely play a 10-12 game season from mid-October up to winter break and will be playing against the 6th grade teams or junior varsity teams from area middle schools.

It will be free for kids to play and all the school system asks parents to pay for will be uniform game shoes.

Clinton City Councilman ET Stamey will serve as the system’s basketball coordinator.

The boys’ team will be coached by Jeff Little, a longtime TSSAA basketball official and former three-sport athlete at Clinton High School. Little is the Clinton Fire Department’s Assistant Chief. The girls’ team will be coached by longtime Clinton Elementary School physical education teacher Terri Kerley.

Tryouts for boys will be held in the gymnasium at Clinton Elementary School on Wednesday September 6th and Thursday September 7th from 3 to 5 pm and the team will be announced on that Friday, September 8th.

Girls’ team tryouts will be held the following week, Monday September 11th and Tuesday September 12th, also from 3 to 5 pm in the gymnasium at Clinton Elementary with the roster announced on Wednesday September 13th.

Each team will carry between 12 and 15 players on its rosters.

Practice is set to begin on Monday September 18th from 3 to 4:30 pm, with one team practicing at the Community Center and the other in the Clinton Elementary gym.