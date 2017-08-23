Clinton Blaze to tip off soon

If your 5th or 6th grader is interested in playing basketball for Clinton City Schools, tryouts are coming soon. A well-attended parent information meeting about try-outs was held on Tuesday night.

With the exception of tennis shoes, it is free for students! This is one of the system’s many programs this year focused on creating well-rounded students that build on personal talents. There is a boys’ team and a girls’ program and they will be called the Clinton Blaze, because as Director of Schools Kelly Johnson said last week, “it’s all about adding fire to the Dragons,” referring to Clinton High School’s athletic teams.

For more information, call your child’s school or call the Central Office at 865-457-0159.