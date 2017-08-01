Clinton American Legion Post meeting August 14th

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Aug 14, 2017 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include upcoming events to include fund raisers and the upcoming Veterans Day Parade. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.
