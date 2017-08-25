Home / Featured / CHS to recognize young cancer patient, honor veterans

CHS to recognize young cancer patient, honor veterans

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

The Clinton Dragon football team will be wearing a green cancer ribbon during this evening’s home game against Seymour to represent a young boy at Norwood Elementary School named Caleb Lawson, who has stage 4 lymphoma. Several Dragon players are from the Norwood area and wanted to do something to lift him up and offer their support during his battle with the disease.

Tonight is also Veterans Night at the Clinton Football Field, meaning that all area military veterans are invited to Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton, where they will be fed at 6:00 pm, receive free admission to the game and will be honored before the game.

Veterans will need to bring some sort of proof of service, a DD214 or military ID for example.

For more information on Clinton High School’s Veteran Night football game, call the school at 865-457-2611.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

