CHS to recognize young cancer patient, honor veterans

The Clinton Dragon football team will be wearing a green cancer ribbon during this evening’s home game against Seymour to represent a young boy at Norwood Elementary School named Caleb Lawson, who has stage 4 lymphoma. Several Dragon players are from the Norwood area and wanted to do something to lift him up and offer their support during his battle with the disease.

Tonight is also Veterans Night at the Clinton Football Field, meaning that all area military veterans are invited to Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton, where they will be fed at 6:00 pm, receive free admission to the game and will be honored before the game.

Veterans will need to bring some sort of proof of service, a DD214 or military ID for example.

For more information on Clinton High School’s Veteran Night football game, call the school at 865-457-2611.